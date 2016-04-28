BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
* CEO Jochen Tilk said in an interview that the company is not actively looking to sell its phosphate business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.