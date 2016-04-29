MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Says 'we remain very committed to a reliable and growing dividend'
* Says expects Kashagan project to be online by end of year
* Says 'we are not counting on (oil) price growth'
* Says 'focused on the things we can control in order to create margin'
* Says it will continue to limit share repurchases to amount needed to offset benefits-related dilution
* Says no plans to make additional share repurchases to reduce shares outstanding
* Says credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor's will not change its 'conservative financial philosophy'
* Says its ability to access credit market on attractive terms remains strong
* Says return on capital employed continues to be 'very strong focus' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP