April 29 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 947,020 A1/A/NR SYSTEM FIRST TIER REVENUE REFUNDING 05/02 BOND, SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2039 NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 800,000 A3/A-/ GENERAL REVENUE INDEBTEDNESS 05/02 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 484,940 A3/NR/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 05/02 (MERCY HEALTH CORPORATION) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/04 THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND WEEK OF 475,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- NEW JERSEY 05/02 /EXP/EXP CONSOLIDATED BONDS, ONE HUNDRED NINETY-FIFTH SERIES SUBJECT TO AMT MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/05 LOS ANGELES DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND WEEK OF 275,000 // POWER 05/02 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 251,820 A1/A+/NR AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 05/02 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (ST. LUKE'S HEALTH SYSTEM INC.) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/05 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 219,285 // STATE OF NEW YORK 05/02 SCHOOL DISTRICTS REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: RATINGS:

SERIES A: /A+/AA-

SERIES B: AA3/-/AA-

SERIES C: /AA-/AA-

SERIES D: /A+/AA-

ROP: 5/2/2016

Day of Sale: 05/03 HENRY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 205,050 Aa1/AA+/ (GEORGIA) 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2023-2033 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA

Day of Sale: 05/04 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 172,000 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY (CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 05/02 COLORADO PROJECT) $70MM HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 2016A $102MM HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 153,220 Aa2//AA+ COLORADO 05/02 $32,320M ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A $120,900M ENTERPRISE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B-1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 05/04 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 150,000 Baa1//A- AUTHORITY REVENUE-OCHSNER CLINIC 05/02 FOUNDATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2047

Day of Sale: 05/03 PORTAGE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 147,605 /AA-/ KALAMAZOO COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING, 05/02 SITE & REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/04 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 143,000 /A-/ WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. PROJECT- 05/02 SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 A-1, A-2, A-3 AND A-4 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 AMERICAN MUNICIPAL POWER, INC. OHIO WEEK OF 137,000 A1/A/A- GREENUP HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT 05/02 REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 125,000 Aa2/A-1+/ OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 05/02 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES MAYO CLINIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (VRDN) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/02 CITY OF WHITING, INDIANA WEEK OF 120,000 A2/A-/ BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INC. 05/02 PROJECT-ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/03 OHIO HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 112,000 Aaa// RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REVENUE 05/02 MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES PROGRAM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2023 TERM: 2047 REMARK: (PAC BONDS)

ROP: 05/03/2016

Day of Sale: 05/04 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 105,215 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 05/02 BONDS 2016 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2049 MONTEREY PENINSULA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 100,000 // COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GENERAL 05/02 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/03 WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 89,315 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2037 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 05/03 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 87,045 NR/A-/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY 05/02 FINANCIAL CORPORATION SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS CARDINAL BAY SERIES 2016A1 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/04 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 84,120 NR/AA/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY 05/02 FINANCIAL CORPORATION SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS CARDINAL BAY SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/04 CITY OF WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 82,545 /AA+/AA+ 2016 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 05/02 (WEST HOLLYWOOD PARK PHASE II; WERLE BUILDING; 2009B REFUNDING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/05 AMES, IOWA WEEK OF 65,000 A2/NR/ HOSPITAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 05/02 MARY GREELEY MEDICAL CONTROL SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2036

Day of Sale: 05/05 CAMAS, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 117 05/02 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 05/04 NORTH CAROLINA UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 53,860 A3// NORTH CAROLINA 05/02 UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2034 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 53,040 A1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/02 REFUNDING SERIES 2016A AND 2016B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 05/04 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 52,425 A3// STATE OF NEW YORK 05/02 PRATT INSTITUTE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/04 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 48,630 // AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY ISSUE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 46,345 A1/A+/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK (THE 05/02 WALT DISNEY FAMILY MUSEUM) REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 05/04 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/NR/AAA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/02 (DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS) $ 6,100M ELECTION OF 2008 SERIES J-1 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $38,900M ELECTION OF 2008 SERIES J-2 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 05/05 CABRILLO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,015 // (SANTA CRUZ MONTEREY AND 05/02 SAN BENITO COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 VICTOR VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,000 A1// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 40,965 Aa2/AA+/AA+ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 $28,100M SERIES 2016A $12,865M SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038 WISEBURN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 38,500 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/04 CASCADE, WASHINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,005 Aa1/NR/ #228 CHELAN COUNTY UNLMITED TAX 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: A1 EXP

Day of Sale: 05/05 TEMECULA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 /A+/AA- DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES 2016-B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/04 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 34,420 NR/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 05/02 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 A&B (AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATING: (STABLE)

Series B: TAXABLE

Day of Sale: 05/05 PORT TOWNSEND, WASHINGTON SCHOOL WEEK OF 33,890 Aa1/NR/ DISTRICT #50 JEFFERSON COUNTY 05/02 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2018-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: A2

Day of Sale: 05/03 PEARLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 31,640 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/02 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/02 CITY OF ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 30,030 Aa3/A+/ WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING 05/02 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2020-2039

Day of Sale: 05/04 PINAL COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 29,255 Aa2/AA-/NR DISTRICT OF PINAL COUNTY ARIZONA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/03 NORTH PENN HEALTH, HOSPITAL AND WEEK OF 28,975 Aa3// EDUCATION AUTHORITY 05/02 COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS WESTERN MONTGOMERY CAREER & TECHNICAL CENTER PROJECT SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/02 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 28,920 NR/BBB/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY 05/02 FINANCIAL CORPORATION SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS CARDINAL BAY SERIES 2016C MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/04 SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,805 // (EL PASO, TEXAS) 05/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING, SERIES 2016 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/03 VICTOR VALLEY TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,815 A2// REFUND 05/02 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (TRANSIT FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/04 HIGLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #60 WEEK OF 25,785 A1// ARIZONA OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 05/02 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2035 REMARK: S&P: (EXPECTED)

Day of Sale: 05/03 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 25,410 NR/NR/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY 05/02 FINANCIAL CORPORATION SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS CARDINAL BAY SERIES 2016D MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/04 CITY OF TACOMA WASHINGTON SOLID WEEK OF 22,195 A1/AA/AA- WASTE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2026-2036 SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH SALES AND WEEK OF 21,355 /AAA/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 05/03 FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 18,000 Aa1// SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING 05/02 AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/03 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,965 NR/A-/ CULTURAL EDUCATION FACILITY 05/02 FINANCIAL CORPORATION SENIOR LIVING REVENUE BONDS CARDINAL BAY SERIES 2016A2 TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/04 CITY OF HAWTHORNE WEEK OF 17,435 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/02 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) (2016 REFINANCING PROJECT, SERIES B-TAXABLE) MGR: Backstrom McCarley Berry, San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/04 ERIE, COLORADO WEEK OF 17,205 NR/A+/ WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE REVENUE 05/02 REFUNDING SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 05/04 HOPEWELL VALLEY REGIONAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,760 /AA/ DISTRICT 05/02 MERCER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: NEW JERSEY SCHOOL BOND RESERVE

Day of Sale: 05/05 PORT OF MORROW, OREGON WEEK OF 15,000 NR/A-/ FFCO 05/02 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/04 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 15,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 05/02 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/05 GREATER CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT WEEK OF 14,680 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY, OHIO 05/02 SALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF HAWTHORNE WEEK OF 11,555 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/02 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) (2016 REFINANCING PROJECT, SERIES A -TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Backstrom McCarley Berry, San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/04 YUMA COUNTY FREE LIBRARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,285 Aa3/NR/AA+ OF YUMA COUNTY, ARIZONA GENERAL 05/02 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/04 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 12 WEEK OF 11,260 /AA+/ (CENTENNIAL) 05/02 CIRCLE PINES, MINNESOTA TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION OPEB REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B (THE "BONDS") (BOOK ENTRY ONLY) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2020-2030 INSURANCE: MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT P REMARK: UL: /AA-/

Day of Sale: 05/03 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 10,115 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 05/02 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/02 SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY OF 05/02 FAIRLAWN BROADBAND PROJECT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/05 WILLIAM PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,735 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: INSURED

Day of Sale: 05/02 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 9,500 Aa1/AA+/NR RENTAL HOUSING BONDS 2016 SERIES A 05/02 NON AMT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/03 READING COMMUNITY CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,790 A1// DISTRICT 05/02 BOARD OF EDUCATION HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO CLASSROOM FACILITIES UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/04 NORTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 8,500 NR/AA-/NR BOARD OF ELECTION 05/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 05/05 CHIPPEWA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,800 A1// OHIO 05/02 CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT SERIES 2016-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/04 EAST LYCOMING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,135 /AA-/ LYCOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & B OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 05/03 SCHOOL DISTRICT #81 (SCHILLER PARK) WEEK OF 7,105 Aa3/NR/NR COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2021-2031

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF NEW IBERIA, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 6,855 /AA-/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF MOODY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 6,725 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 05/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 05/03 WILLIAMSON COUNTY WATER, SEWER, WEEK OF 6,705 A3// IRRIGATION AND DRAINAGE 05/02 DISTRICT NO. 3 (WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago MIFFLIN COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,630 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/02 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2026 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF MALIBU, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,500 // LIMITED OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BOND 05/02 AD 2015-1 (CIVIC CENTER WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY (PH1) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/03 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 353 WEEK OF 6,050 /A/ SUMNER COUNTY, KANSAS (WELLINGTON) 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 05/04 MUNSTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,965 /A-/ SUBORDINATE TIF REVENUE BONDS 05/02 SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 05/02 UNION COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,940 Aa2/NR/NR VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/02 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL) SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 05/03 BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,830 Aa3/NR/NR VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/02 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 05/03 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 5,600 /A/ CALIFORNIA 05/02 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/05 CITY OF EARLY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,410 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 05/04 IOWA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 5,000 NR/SP-1/ LOAN AUTHORITY RAN 05/02 UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017

Day of Sale: 05/05 OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 4,845 Aa1/NR/NR AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 05/02 (COUNTY OF MIDDLESEX, STATE OF NEW JERSEY) REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (2016A SERIES) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2024-2028

Day of Sale: 05/03 SAINT CLAIR AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,720 // (SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia MARBLE FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,652 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

STRUCTURE: TBD Day of Sale: 05/05 ERIE SEWER AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,265 // SEWER REVENUE BONDS 05/02 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: S&P RATING: A/AA BAM INSURED WESTFIELD WASHINGTON MULTI-SBC AVPT WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2016A 05/02 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034 REMARK: (ST INTERCEPT)/A-UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 05/03 CITY OF MIDDLETON WEEK OF 3,895 // DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2027 PLENTYWOOD, MONTANA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,850 NR/A/ #20 SHERIDAN COUNTY GENERAL 05/02 OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/04 WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL 1995 BUILDING WEEK OF 3,750 /A/ CORPORATION AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE 05/02 BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2034 REMARK: (ST INTERCEPT)/A- UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 05/03 SOUTH PADRE ISLAND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 3,550 /A+/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, TEXAS 05/02 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 05/03 OLD ADOBE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,500 // CALIFORNIA 05/02 2016 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/04 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,500 // CALIFORNIA 05/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/05 FAIRFIELD, IOWA WEEK OF 3,470 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/03 WALLACE COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,350 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2030

Day of Sale: 05/03 BURLINGTON, IOWA WEEK OF 2,300 /A+/ GENRAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/02 SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 05/02 NEWARK OHIO BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES WEEK OF 2,000 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/02 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken REMARK: DUE: 5/16/2017

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/04 FAIRFIELD, IOWA WEEK OF 1,970 // TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL 05/02 LOAN NOTES SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/03 BURLINGTON, IOWA WEEK OF 1,295 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/02 CORPORATE PURPOSE SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 05/02 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, WEEK OF 1,200 // SERIES 2016C 05/02 EVIDENCING THE PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS OF THE REGISTERED OWNERS THEREOF IN RENTAL PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 12 (CENTENNIAL) CIRCLE PINES, MINNESOTA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2021, 2026, 2031, 2037

Day of Sale: 05/03

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,866,607 (in 000's)

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)