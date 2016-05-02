BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Ackman says initial investment in Valeant was passive, and that was a mistake
* Ackman says if Pearson has made mistakes that caused Valeant's market value to decline, he is paying the consequences of that - CNBC
* Ackman says Buffett has been an important mentor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.