May 2 (Reuters) -

* Ackman says he believes the government will "do its job" regarding Herbalife - CNBC

* Ackman says Herbalife has caused enormous harm and advises that its employees should leave their jobs

* Ackman says with Valeant at $30 per share, the market is saying there is some chance that the company "disappears"

* Ackman says he sees growth for Valeant in its products from Salix acquisition, dermatology and Bausch & Lomb Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)