BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
May 3 Suncor Energy
* Says reducing production in Fort McMurray region because of wildfire
* Suncor says oil sands plant 25 kms north of Fort McMurray is safe but reducing regional production to let employees get to safety Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.