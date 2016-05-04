BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Shuts its Corridor pipeline system in Fort McMurray, Alberta area as precaution against wildfire
* Partially shuts down Polaris pipeline system near Fort McMurray fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results