May 6 Bank Of Canada's Schembri: bank aims to develop framework for system-wide macro-level stress tests that integrates different sectors of financial system

* Boc's Schembri: new proposed framework would cover banking, insurance and investment funds as well as financial markets and financial infrastructures

* Boc's Schembri: bank also aims to improve its models to better understand interactions between monetary and macroprudential policy (Reporting by David Ljunggren)