May 6 Sumner Redstone Says He Wants His Daughter Shari To Make His Health Care Decisions If He Is Unable To

* Sumner Redstone says is happy with his nursing care, says "I feel good" about seeing his family lately

* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer "out of my life"

* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer out of his house -transcript of deposition

* Girlfriend Herzer stole money from him, but did not provide specifics -transcript of deposition (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)