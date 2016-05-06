PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Sumner Redstone Says He Wants His Daughter Shari To Make His Health Care Decisions If He Is Unable To
* Sumner Redstone says is happy with his nursing care, says "I feel good" about seeing his family lately
* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer "out of my life"
* Girlfriend Manuela Herzer out of his house -transcript of deposition
* Girlfriend Herzer stole money from him, but did not provide specifics -transcript of deposition (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.