May 7 Alberta gov't official says wildfire near
Fort McMurray remains out of control
* Alberta firefighting official: don't feel any oilsands
sites to north of Fort McMurray will be affected, fire
continuing to move northeast
* Alberta firefighting official: hope to be able to start
containing fire if weather cools off over next few days as
expected
* Alberta firefighting official: continuing to see some
success fighting the fire in parts of Fort McMurray
* Alberta firefighting official: unless we get significant
rain, expect to be fighting fires in forested regions for months
to come
* Alberta gov't official: evacuation of Syncrude oilsands
plant should be completed soon
* Alberta gov't official: have started planning for people
to return to Fort McMurray; there is no timeline "but I am not
looking at months"
* Alberta firefighting official: expect to get "a very good
handle on the fire" within the community in the next month or
two
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)