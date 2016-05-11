BRIEF-Lowe's agrees to buy maintenance supply headquarters
* Lowe's announces agreement to acquire maintenance supply headquarters
May 11 Suncor Energy Inc
* Starting to fly employees back to oil sands site on Thursday says President of Unifor local 707a union
* Unifor local 707a President says will take a few days to get Suncor oil sands plant restarted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Lowe's announces agreement to acquire maintenance supply headquarters
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results