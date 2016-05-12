US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 (Reuters) -
* Enbridge CEO says wildfire shutdown of its regional oilsands pipelines impacted an estimated 900,000 bpd of oil
* Enbridge CEO says will be initiating restart of woodlands pipeline shortly after Alberta wildfire
* Enbridge CEO says does not expect any material impact on earnings from the Alberta wildfire shutdown
* Enbridge CEO says expects to initiate service on Athabasca pipeline over the weekend after Alberta wildfire
* Enbridge CEO says expects to get to investment decision on first France offshore wind project in early 2017
* Enbridge CEO says company remains focused on approved Kitimat terminus for Northern Gateway pipeline project Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Gordon Editing by W Simon)
