BRIEF-Staffing 360 solutions Q1 revenue fell 5.7 pct to $40.7 mln
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
May 16 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy says its MacKay River facility is under mandatory evacuation order due to Alberta wildfire
* Suncor Energy says all its other oil sand facilities are safe and operating normally
* Suncor Energy says monitoring wildfire situation, has plans in place to move out workers if nescessary (Reporting by Julie Gordon)
May 17 Target Corp reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter.