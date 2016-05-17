BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
May 17 Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank, announced on Tuesday the appointment of João Silva Maia as vice president.
* Banco do Brasil says Silva Maia will head Services, Infrastructure and Operations division
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.