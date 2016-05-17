NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Books on Petrobras's bond were
nearing US$20bn on Tuesday as the state-owned oil company
approached investors with the first international deal from a
Brazilian corporate since June.
Strong demand allowed the borrower to squeeze guidance to
8.75% area on a five-year and 9.125% area on a 10-year.
That is tight to initial price thoughts of 9% and 9.25%
area, respectively.
Active bookrunners BB Securities, JP Morgan, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Santander are expected to price the bond on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)