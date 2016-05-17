BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Suncor Energy Inc
* Says scheduled work continues at Fort Hills site, but minimizing personnel on site by cancelling inbound flights
* Has evacuated all non-essential personnel from base plant, Mackay River and Firebag oil sands sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016