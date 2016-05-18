BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit qtrly net income $0.05 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 18 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines Co shareholders approve a non-binding proposal at annual meeting to allow an owner or group with at least a 3 percent stake for three or more years to nominate directors to board
* Southwest's board of directors, which had recommended a vote against the proposal, now will take it under advisement -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation