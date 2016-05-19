BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
May 19 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
* Speaking at BMO Farm to Market conference in New York
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO Jochen Tilk says China potash contract will be finalized in a couple of weeks
* Potash Corp CEO says dividend sustainable Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)