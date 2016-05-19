BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Canada energy regulator says Trans Mountain expansion project's "considerable benefits" outweigh the "residual burdens"
* National Energy Board says it found project not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects
* Canada's NEB says benefits include more access to diverse markets for canadian oil, thousands of jobs (Reporting by Julie Gordon)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.