Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 348,315 NR/A/A CHICAGO MIDWAY AIRPORT SECOND LIEN 05/23 REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A (AMT) AND SERIES 2016B (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: KROLL: A

Day of Sale: 05/25 MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATIONAL FINANCING WEEK OF 340,000 /AA/A AUTHORITY 05/23 EDUCATION LOAN REVENUE BONDS, ISSUE J, SERIES 2016 (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 339,335 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/23 (BUILDING BETTER COMMUNITIES PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 265,360 Aa2/NR/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 05/23 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 2016 SERIES B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 5/25

Day of Sale: 05/26 FRISCO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 228,730 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 05/23 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (Aa1/AA+)

Day of Sale: 05/24 NORTH EAST TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 200,000 // AUTHORITY 05/23 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A AND SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: SNR BAA2/BBB/-

SUB BAA3/BBB-/-

Day of Sale: 05/24 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 180,540 A2/NR/A FINANCING AUTHORITY REFUNDING BONDS 05/23 INSPIRA HEALTH OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE, SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 153,710 // RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS 05/23 $63,135M 2016 SERIES A (AMT) $74,985M 2016 SERIES B (NON AMT) $15,590M 2016 SERIES C (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/25 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 141,215 // (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 05/23 VARIABLE RATE LIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE BONDS, SERIES 2013B SERIES 2014-1A AND SERIES 2014A-1B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 129,370 A1/A+/NR FACILITIES FINANCING CORPORATION 05/23 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS (MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2037-2040 TERM: 2046 SOUTHERN SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED WEEK OF 129,000 Aa1//AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/23 (SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MEASURE J) (DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS) SERIES C & SERIES D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 CROWLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRIC WEEK OF 100,725 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/23 $24,330M SERIES 2016A $76,395M SERIES 2016B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 05/24 VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 05/23 COMMONWEALTH MORTGAGE BONDS- 2016 SERIES A-TAXABLE(PASS THROUGH) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 92,955 Aa1/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 05/23 SERIES 2016A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/25 SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 78,000 Aa3/A+/ TEXAS REFUNDING UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2034 ALAMO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 71,000 // LIMITED TAX REFUNDING, TEXAS 05/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 69,280 Aa3/AA-/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 B&C 05/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2040

Day of Sale: 05/24 BALDWIN PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 65,850 // DISTRICT 05/23 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) CONSISTING OF: $65,850M 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $ 3,330 BALDWIN/MOROVIA SCHOOL FACILITIES GRANT FINANCING AUTHORITY 2016 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/25 CITY OF GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 63,410 Aa2//AA- GREENVILLE UTILITIES COMMISSION 05/23 COMBINED ENTERPRISE SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2037 TERM: 2039, 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 05/25 ELECTRIC PLANT BOARD OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 62,020 A2/AA/ PADUCAH, KENTUCKY REFUNDING REVENUE 05/23 BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: KROLL: AA+

Day of Sale: 05/24 SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCE WEEK OF 62,000 /AA/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA CENTRAL 05/23 UTILITY FACILITY LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/25 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,050 // (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 05/23 VARIABLE RATE LIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 44,000 /AA/AA+ AUTHORITY 05/23 MASTER RESOLUTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS-2016 MASTER RESOLUTION-SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 LAPEER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 43,595 Aa1// 2016 R EFUNDING BONDS 05/23

MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/25 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY STATE WEEK OF 43,000 Aa3/AA+/ PROPERTY & BUILDING COMMISSION 05/23 AGENCY FUND REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 40,405 Aa2/AAA/NR EXCISE TAX REVENUE AND REVENUE 05/23 REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/25 SULPHUR SPRING UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 05/23 ELECTION 2016C MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/25 CAPITAL REGION AIRPORT COMMISSION WEEK OF 38,350 A2/NR/A- VIRGINIA AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING 05/23 BONDS, SERIES 2016A (RICHMOND AIRPORT) NON AMT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 05/25 HUNTINGTON BEACH UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 // DISTRICT CERTIFICATES OF 05/23 PARTICIAPTON 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/24 JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA PARK WEEK OF 30,860 /A-/ DISTRICT SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 05/23 SERIES 2016 A & B MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis REMARK: SERIES A: 17-33, 35

SERIES B: 7/1/2035

Day of Sale: 05/25 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 29,555 Aaa/AAA/ STORM WATER FEE REVENUE REFUNDING 05/23 BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 111 WEEK OF 27,000 NR/A+/NR COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/23 (BURBANK) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/25 MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,485 /AA/ COUNTIES OF BUTLER AND WARREN OHIO 05/23 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/25 FORT BEND WATER CONTROL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 25,480 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT NO 2 TEXAS UNLIMITED 05/23 TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 05/25 HOWARD COUNTY MARYLAND HOUSING WEEK OF 24,725 /A+/ COMMISSION REVENUE BONDS 05/23 (GATEWAY VILLAGE APARTMENTS) SERIES 2016 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2021-2031 TERM: 2036, 2046

Day of Sale: 05/24 OSCEOLA COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 23,500 // TAX REVENUE BONDS 05/23 (TAXABLE BONDS) SERIES 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2030 REMARK: TERMS

FITCH: A (STABLE) CAMDEN COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 23,255 Aa2/AA/ NEW JERSEY COUNTY GUARANTEED LOAN 05/23 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2016A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: 16, 18-27

Day of Sale: 05/24 SACRAMENTO COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 23,000 // FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2005-2 05/23 NORTH VINEYARD STATION, CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 22,315 MIG 2// AUTHORITY STUDENT HOUSING BANS 05/23 (SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION SUPPORING ORGANIZATION STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT) (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: 2/1/2018

Day of Sale: 05/26 SHALER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,180 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016B 05/23 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 05/24 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,000 /A/ MISSOURI 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/26 RIO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,275 // CFD NO 1 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS 05/23 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/24 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 15,000 B1/BB-/ FACILITIES CORPORATION 05/23 CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC. PROJECT SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/25 SACRAMENTO COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 15,000 // FACILITIES DISTRICT 2014-2 NORTH 05/23 VINEYARD STATION #2 SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 SHALER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,255 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016C 05/23 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/24 SACRAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,000 /A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/23 ELECTION OF 2012 SERIES 2016D CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/24 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 194 COOK WEEK OF 13,145 /A+/ AND WILL COUNTIES, STATE OF 05/23 ILLINOIS (STEGER) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/23 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 05/23 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (2016 REFUNDING & SCHOOL FINANCING PROJECTS) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2029 TERM: 2032, 2035, 2039 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: NR/A+/NR

Day of Sale: 05/24 WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 11,560 NR/AA/ NEW YORK 05/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/25 ROSEMEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,500 /A+/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/23 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #218 WEEK OF 10,270 NR/AA/NR (OAK LAWN), COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 05/25 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MISHICOT WEEK OF 10,000 NR/NR/ MANITOWOC COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/23 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/23 VILAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 05/23 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2026

Day of Sale: 05/24 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #285, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,985 /BBB/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 05/23 SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/24 MADISON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,000 Aaa/NR/ REFUNDING 2016 CONNECTICUT 05/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 05/25 SALINA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 305 WEEK OF 8,860 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016 05/23 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2026

Day of Sale: 05/23 NORTHWEST FIRE DISTRICT, ARIZONA WEEK OF 8,300 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/23 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: RATING (POSITIVE)

Day of Sale: 05/25 WAYNE TOWNSHIP MARION COUNTY SBC WEEK OF 7,600 /AA+/ AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 2016 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2031-2035 REMARK: /A+ EXPECTED

Day of Sale: 05/25 REFUGIO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/23 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/25 WHITLEY COUNTY MULTI-SBC INDIANA WEEK OF 7,500 NR/NR/NR BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES OF 2016 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 12/30/2017

Day of Sale: 05/24 VANCOUVER LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 7,500 Aa3/AA+/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016 05/23 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 05/26 CITY OF GEORGETOWN, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,280 /AA+/ (WILLIAMSON COUNTY) 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 05/23 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,100 NR/AA-/NR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 05/23 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF GEORGETOWN, TEXAS UTILITY WEEK OF 6,920 /AA/ SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/23 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 05/25 BELTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,600 // BELL COUNTY TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 05/23 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 05/24 CITY OF CHINO COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 6,295 // DISTRICT NO. 2005-1 IA-4 2016 05/23 SPECIAL TAX BONDS (COLLEGE PARK) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/25 HEATHER RIDGE METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 6,200 /AA/ DISTRICT, COLORADO 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYNG RATING: BBB

Day of Sale: 05/25 TOWN OF TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,080 NR/AA+/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/23 ISSUE OF 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 05/24 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 5,870 Aaa// MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 05/23 MINNESOTA $5,870,000. GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS, SERIES 2016M MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036 INSURANCE: MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT P

Day of Sale: 05/25 ENTERPRISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,500 Aa3// DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGAITON 05/23 REFUNDING 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/24 RED HOOK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,310 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 05/26 ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 4,820 /AA/ EDUCATION 05/23 MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/24 WALNUT HILL WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,410 /AA/ ALABAMA, WATER REVENUE BONDS 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: (/A-/)

Day of Sale: 05/25 MORRISVILLE-EATON CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,250 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 05/25 SHALER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,035 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016A 05/23 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 05/24 LONG HILL TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 3,865 Aa2/NR/ BANK QUALIFIED 05/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 05/26 BATTLE GROUND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,315 Aa2// NO. 119 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 05/23 OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 05/24 PARKER COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE WEEK OF 3,300 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS LIMITED TAX 05/23 REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 05/24 ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 3,265 NR/NR/NR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GENERAL 05/23 OBLIGATION BONDS (EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE) 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock REMARK: 22, 26, 31, 36, 40

Day of Sale: 05/26 NISKAYUNA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,235 NR/AA+/ NEW YORK 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 04/25 CITY OF LAKE ELSINORE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 3,000 // FACILITIES DISTRCT NO 2006-1 1A-CC 05/23 (SUMMERLY) SPECIAL TAX BONDS 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/26 CITY OF BASTROP, TEXAS GENERAL WEEK OF 2,955 NR/AA/NR OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 05/26 AVERY RANCH ROAD DISTRICT #1 WEEK OF 2,800 /A+/ TEXAS 05/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/23 SHALER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,735 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016D 05/23 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/24 MARION COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,500 /A+/ SALEM SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/23 SAN JACINTO RIVER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,395 /A-/ SPECIAL PORJECT REVENUE BONDS 05/23 (GRP PROJECT) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas

SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 05/23 PORT BYRON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,220 /A+/ NEW YORK 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 05/24 ENTERPRISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 Aa3// DISTRICT 2008 ELECTION GENERAL 05/23 OBLIGATION 2016C CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/24 TOWN OF WESTVILLE, INDIANA WEEK OF 1,725 NR/NR/NR WATERWORKS REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 05/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 05/24 CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,625 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 345 MIG 2// AUTHORITY, STUDENT HOUSING BANS 05/23 (SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT) (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago REMARK: 2/1/2018

Day of Sale: 05/26

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,726,865 (in 000's)