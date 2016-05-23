CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant's Papa says there are still a couple of valeant drugs where he needs to work on pricing
* Valeant says that he has spoken with Congressional representatives about making those changes
* Valeant CEO says there is a "part b" to the Walgreens deal ahead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.