DALLAS May 25 Exxon Mobil Corp Mobil
chief executive Rex Tillerson said the high levels of debt taken
on by U.S. shale players had diminished their value as potential
acquisitions, noting that the company continued to consider
buying individual assets.
* "At this point, I would not want to suggest that
anything's imminent with anyone," Tillerson said at a press
conference after Exxon's annual general meeting, in response to
Reuters question about potential shale deals.
* "A lot of companies have taken on a lot of debt. As
they've done that, part of the value has been diminished,"
Tillerson said.
* "We continue to find value in certain assets that become
available and we continue to look at those," Tillerson said.