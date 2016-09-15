BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says air travelers must keep Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones off and unplugged during flight, strengthening its previous advisory since U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued official recall on Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products