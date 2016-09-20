(Refiles to correct formatting) DELIVERABLE STOCKS OF GRAIN in regular warehouses on the Chicago Board of Trade as of Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Location WHEAT CORN SOYBEANS OATS RICE Chicago 11,477 117 11 186 0 Toledo 30,896 0 0 0 0 Northwest Ohio 11,726 0 0 0 0 Mississippi River 15,346 0 0 0 0 Ohio River 16,658 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 5,250 0 69 0 0 Minneapolis 0 0 0 13,108 0 Duluth-Superior 0 0 0 5,709 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 19,569 Lockport-Seneca 0 343 139 0 0 Ottawa-Chillicothe 0 1,501 278 0 0 Creve Coeur - Pekin 0 0 19 0 0 Havana-Grafton 0 0 230 0 0 TOTALS 91,353 1,961 746 19,003 19,569 Week Ago Totals 89,486 2,203 1,205 17,011 15,418 Year Ago Totals 54,456 2,406 1,257 16,868 19,821 Note: this deliverable stocks data excludes non-deliverable, ungraded and CCC stocks. --- Regular capacity for deliveries on the futures market from reporting warehouses on the CBOT: Area (in 1000) Chicago 20,080 bu Illinois River 52,178 bu Toledo/Maumee 54,975 bu St. Louis 10,825 bu Minneapolis/St. P 31,132 bu Duluth-Superior 31,975 bu Arkansas (Rice) 23,729 cwt Mississippi River 44,201 bu GUIDE Deliverable: Graded grain meeting exchange quality requirementsfor futures delivery, excluding CCC-owned grain. Includes all non-CCC deliverable grades regardless of wheather receipted and/or registered. Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded Graded Graded grain not meeting exchange quality requirements for futures delivery and ungraded grain, excluding CCC-owned grain. CCC Stocks Grain owned by CCC. Note: Non-deliverable classes or subclasses of grain (e.g. white wheat or white corn) are not included in any of the figures. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)