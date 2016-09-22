BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to 1 bln real, not dollar)
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant
* The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined
* UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers Further company coverage:
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.