(Kathryn Cramer Brownell, assistant professor of history at
Purdue University, is the author of "Showbiz Politics: Hollywood
in American Political Life," which explores the use of Hollywood
styles, structures and personalities in U.S. politics over the
20th century.The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Kathryn Cramer Brownell
Sept 23 Monday's presidential debate will
contrast two remarkably different approaches to entertainment:
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's carefully planned and
polished production versus Republican nominee Donald Trump's
seemingly impulsive and brash reality style.
Throughout the campaign, both nominees have used
entertainment forums - from appearances on The Tonight Show
starring Jimmy Fallon to cameos on Saturday Night Live to
Twitter feeds - to bypass the mainstream media and bring their
message directly to voters in an unfiltered and unchallenged
manner.
Presidential debates have traditionally offered yet another
media-driven spectacle to highlight candidates' personalities
and messages. But this year they actually offer an important
opportunity to force both nominees to face a direct media
interrogation that each has used their entertainment strategy to
avoid.
Though the function of the debates as performance art may
seem to play to Trump's strengths, a nominee historically needs
to convey substance to be successful. In an election in which
the GOP candidate pulls facts from thin air and uses his
reality-style campaign show to skirt the issues, debates are a
crucial opportunity not simply for Clinton but also for the news
media to hold Trump accountable for his outlandish statements
and dramatic policy reversals.
The history of televised debates is frequently told in
clichés. Two in particular dominate: How Democratic Senator John
F. Kennedy's tan triumphed over Vice President Richard M.
Nixon's sweaty brow in 1960, and how President Gerald Ford lost
credibility in 1976 when he claimed Poland was not under Soviet
domination.
These frequently invoked stories reinforce the belief that
style always triumphs over substance. They have served to
justify dramatic changes in the role of media in U.S. elections
and in the demands of the presidency: On-camera performance as a
key qualification for public office, which has heightened the
power of media consultants and spin doctors in American
political life.
The 1960 Kennedy-Nixon face-off served to demonstrate the
importance of visual performance. As legend has it, voters who
listened to the radio broadcast of the debate thought Nixon had
won, while television viewers believed Kennedy triumphed.
Historians have been puncturing this myth for more than
three decades. That the myth persists shows the power that the
public and politicians still believe television performances
have.
This belief has reshaped political practices and campaign
strategies. But it developed not just from one televised debate
performance but from a broader campaign that pit two different
media styles against one another.
Nixon saw the debates as an opportunity to show his
expertise and qualifications, an image he also cultivated with
his political advertisements, which showed him sitting at an
office desk. Kennedy, however, saw the debates as an opportunity
to connect his personality to viewers with the same strategy he
had used over the course of the campaign.
That fall, Kennedy's schedule was filled with a designed
effort to saturate news shows like Meet the Press, Face the
Nation and even the more entertainment-based Jack Paar Show, an
early iteration of The Tonight Show. Because his campaign had
scheduled these interviews to gain free media attention, Kennedy
used the debates as yet another platform not to attack his
opponent but to reiterate the message that had dominated news
programs.
The debates reflected Nixon and Kennedy's different media
approaches. But the memory of the broadcasts, in particular,
haunted the former vice president. Nixon believed they had cost
him the election, and, as a result, he chose not to debate his
presidential opponents in 1968 and 1972.
More significantly, however, they transformed Nixon's
approach to winning the presidency. Media coverage of the
debates in 1960 focused on each candidate's message, not their
style. Over the following years, however, as political advisers
and analysts looked back at Nixon's defeat, they increasingly
blamed it on his poor performance in the television debates.
When these advisers, like Patrick Buchanan and Roger Ailes,
joined Nixon's campaign, they told him that the difference
between Nixon the loser and Nixon the winner would be an
effective media strategy that would bypass the mainstream press
to connect Nixon's message and personality directly to voters.
That lesson was learned not just by Nixon, but by the media
savvy governor from Georgia, Jimmy Carter.
Ford's 1976 statement about Poland is a story frequently
told to remind candidates about negative consequences of a
gaffe. When discussing foreign affairs during the debate, Ford
boldly defended his record by stating, "There is no Soviet
domination of Eastern Europe and there never will be under a
Ford administration."
It was, however, not Ford's misstatement, but Carter's
ability to swiftly spin Ford's words that ultimately had lasting
effect. Ford's comment did not reverberate or offend television
viewers that night. Rather, Carter used it as part of his
broader argument that Ford lacked competency and qualifications
as a commander in chief.
By effectively controlling the post-debate media narrative,
Carter turned Ford's statement into a serious gaffe. His tactic
also caused campaign spin doctors since that election to search
for the gaffe or one-liner that could connect to the broader
strength of their candidate - or critique of their opponent.
The rise of 24/7 news generated more opportunities for
political commentary about campaign messaging and the importance
of spin. The result: The same strategists who advised campaigns
also generated the norms of political analysis and commentary on
cable news programming.
In this context, both news programs and political parties
began pouring even more resources into preparing for debates and
setting their parameters. Media advisers now negotiate who takes
part, how long each participant speaks, what the podiums look
like and who moderates. In fact, the modern Commission on
Presidential Debates emerged during the 1988 election, when the
League of Women Voters, which had sponsored the presidential
debates since 1976, refused to continue in this role. It pulled
out, the organization explained, because all the pre-debate
bickering pushed the night's focus on to performance in a way
that was "hoodwinking" the American people.
The establishment of the commission made the debates a
campaign ritual. The national stage they provide candidates has
reinforced the need for performance skills to try out for the
presidency. As such, debates continued to help shape the modern
media environment, in which "showbiz politics" is central to
political success.
But now, in a campaign that has taken entertainment and
celebrity to remarkable new heights, the debates, if executed
with care and precision and covered in substantive ways, offer a
critical opportunity. Political journalism has struggled to
cover this entertainment-saturated campaign, but Monday offers a
national stage that can bring the fourth estate, rather than
entertainment media, back into the election to ask the
hard-hitting questions that presidential nominees need to
answer.
