Sept 29 House Financial Services Committee Begins Hearing On Wells Fargo & Co :

* Stumpf says enforcing mandatory arbitration clauses for customers, won't allow lawsuits

* Wells fargo chief Stumpf says customers harmed in the accounts scandal are welcome to seek arbitration over any alleged harm

* Rep. Maloney raises questions about $13m worth of share sales by Stumpf in 2013 after he knew about sales abuses