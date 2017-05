(Changes headline from 'Housing' to 'House')

Sept 29 WATERS SAYS WELLS FARGO IS 'TOO BIG TO MANAGE ' STUMPF SAYS HE HAS HAD ONE CONVERSATION WITH WARREN BUFFETT SINCE SALES SCANDAL REP MAXINE WATERS ON WELLS FARGO & CO : 'I'M MOVING FORWARD TO BREAK UP WELLS FARGO BANK' HOUSING FINANCIAL SERVICES WELLS FARGO HEARING ADJOURNED (Reporting by Dan Freed)