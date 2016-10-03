Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* HHS secretary burwell says new Zika funding to help expand
mosquito control programs, vaccine development, baby research
* U.S. NIAID Director Fauci says on target or ahead of
schedule in development of first Zika vaccine candidate
* NIAID Director Fauci says new funding to help begin
development of additional Zika vaccine candidates
* CDC Director Frieden says delay in Congressional funding
prevented start of important Zika studies
* NIAID Director Fauci says next stage of human testing for
first Zika vaccine candidate to begin no later than January
* HHS Secretary Burwell says $141 million in zika funding to
go to Puerto Rico, U.S. territories versus $271 million
requested
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)