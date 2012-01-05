Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V.

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 1.75 billion Norwegian crowm

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 100.921

Reoffer price 99.821

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0730005567

