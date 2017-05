July 7 CME Group :

* CME raises soybean futures (S) initial margins for speculators by 6.9 percent to $3,410 per contract from $3,190

* CME raises COMEX 5000 silver futures (SI) initial margins for speculators by 9.4 percent to $5,775 per contract from $5,280 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru)