By Tim Kelly and Kevin Gray
TOKYO/MIAMI Nov 15 An investment banker
raised concerns about dubious accounting at Japan's disgraced
Olympus Corp as long ago as the 1990s, after he discovered it
was using Bermuda-based funds to "invent" assets and patch up
its balance sheet, he told Reuters.
The banker's concerns, which he says were discussed inside
Wall Street bank PaineWebber, his employer at the time and the
arranger of Bermuda schemes for Olympus, is one of the earliest
red flags known to have been raised over the Japanese company's
accounting irregularities, which continued for two more decades.
"The Japanese accounting regiment at that time was very
strange," said the banker, explaining he had raised questions
because Olympus was exploiting a loophole in accounting rules
that mislead investors about its real financial health.
He said the Bermuda investments had been arranged for
Olympus by two Japanese bankers then working for PaineWebber and
who remain at the centre of the Olympus accounting scandal.
"I think when they started they were taking advantage of
some crazy Japanese accounting rules, so what they did at the
beginning may well have been to the letter of the law, if not to
the spirit of the law."
Those rules allowed Japanese firms to avoid valuing unlisted
investment funds at market values, in common with other nations
back then, but the practice flouted overriding accounting
principles, in force in Japan and elsewhere, that demanded firms
present a true and fair view of their financial position.
Olympus, a once-proud maker of cameras and medical
equipment, last week admitted to hiding losses since the 1990s
and using part of $1.3 billion in unusual M&A payments to aid
the cover-up. But the firm still has not said how much it
concealed or how it managed to do this for so long.
Since the scandal burst out into the open a month ago, the
company has lost 80 percent of its market value on concerns over
its future. Japanese police and regulators are investigating the
case along with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The banker, who kept documents related to Olympus's Bermuda
investments from the time and gave copies to Reuters last week,
said he was working at PaineWebber in 1994 when he first became
concerned. He said he alerted the bank's compliance officers.
He left PaineWebber in 1996, partly because he no longer
wanted any involvement in the Olympus account. Around that time,
the bank shut its Japanese equity business, a move the banker
said was related to growing unease within PaineWebber about its
role in helping Japanese firms like Olympus to mislead
investors.
In the mid-1990s, PaineWebber was among several investment
banks that crafted such techniques to hide investment losses,
banking sources have told Reuters. Known as "tobashi" schemes,
they were eventually outlawed in 2000, at the same time Japan
adopted fair-value accounting rules.
"We had a pretty clear indication that this was the sort of
business we didn’t want to be in," the banker said.
He declined to be identified. He still works in the
financial industry, but is not authorised by his employer to
talk about Olympus.
UBS UBSN.VX bought PaineWebber in 2000, and a Tokyo-based
spokesman for the Swiss bank said it had no knowledge of any
Olympus fund investments that had been brokered by PaineWebber
before the acquisition.
Olympus was not alone is its accounting practices .
In the 1990s, many Japanese firms such as Olympus had
suffered heavy losses on investment portfolios after the
collapse of Japan's bubble economy of the 1980s, and some of
these firms used accounting loopholes to hide the losses.
BERMUDA FUNDS
The former PaineWebber banker said Olympus's Bermuda
investments , brokered by PaineWebber and managed by
Bermuda-based hedge fund Olympia Capital International, were
used to inflate the book value of assets on the company's
balance sheet and obscure the impact of its existing portfolio
losses.
Olympia Capital founder Oskar Lewnowski, 80, who is
Austria's honorary consul to Bermuda, told Reuters his fund had
done business with Olympus, but he did not recall the details.
There is no suggestion Olympia knew how Olympus was
accounting for its investments in the Olympia funds.
The PaineWebber bankers who directly handled the investments
for Olympus were Akio Nakagawa and Hajime Sagawa, now central
figures in the scandal. The pair left PaineWebber after it
closed its equity business in Tokyo and went on to run their own
boutique operation which secured a whopping $687 million
advisory fee from Olympus a decade later.
Olympus has admitted using part of that fee, which Thomson
Reuters data shows was the world's most generous advisory fee,
to disguise the recognition of some long-standing losses.
Reuters has been unable to reach Nakagawa or Sagawa for comment.
Olympus has said it does not know of their whereabouts.
The Bermuda investments involved hundreds of millions of
dollars, according to a document provided by the ex-PaineWebber
source that details the value of Olympus's fund investments as
of March 1994 and March 1995.
The Nikkei newspaper has said the Olympus concealment could
have exceeded 130 billion yen ($1.68 billion) at its peak.
The Bermuda schemes usually involved Olympus investing in an
Olympia Capital fund in the final days of Olympus's financial
year, the banker source said. The fund typically returned a 33
percent dividend, which was deducted from the fund just before
Olympus closed its books, he added.
Olympus booked the investment at cost and took the dividend
as a profit, the banker said. In this way, he said, it could use
the contrived investment profit to offset the recognition of
some older investment losses.
When asked if he knew Olympus had invested in Olympia
Capital funds as an accounting ploy designed to offset its
investment losses, Lewnowski said: "That doesn’t sound right at
all. I don’t think this was ever done."
Lewnowski spent 23 years at Drexel Burnham, where Nakagawa
and Sagawa also worked, records held by FINRA, the U.S.
securities industry regulator, show. The U.S. securities firm
went bust in 1990, after which the two Japanese bankers joined
PaineWebber and Lewnowski set up Olympia.
Lewnowski said he did not remember Nakagawa, but "vaguely"
recalled having heard of Sagawa's name.
Olympia, one of the world's biggest fund administrators, was
acquired in 2007 by CACEIS Investor Services, part of France's
Credit Agricole Group.
The document provided by the ex-PaineWebber source shows
Olympus investments totalling 84.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) at
end-March 1995, including 10 billion yen in three funds which
the source says were all Olympia Capital funds.
They are listed as Phoenix Global Strategy Fund, Winsted
Capital Corporation and Zenith Capital Appreciation Fund.
Lewnowski said he could not recall them after so many years.
"At the time, Olympia Capital was administrating several hundred
funds," he said.
($1=77.52 yen)
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)
