>Meeting on next year's budget at the National Assembly
>Bank of Korea holds rates, tones down inflation
>SK Telecom picked for $3 bln Hynix deal
>S.Korea says household debt burden grows further
>S.Korea to pour $9 bln in wind power generation
>Korean talent agency IPO prices above range
>Seoul shares rebound firmly as large caps rally
>S.Korea T-bonds fall as c.bank downplays rate cut
* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after
the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors
some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Oil prices rose on Friday, reacting to steps by Italy and
Greece to address their economic and political crises and to
improved U.S. consumer sentiment.
* Global equities surged about 2 percent and the euro rallied
against the dollar on Friday after an Italian vote on economic
reforms eased fears that its debt burden would jeopardize the
euro zone's future.
* Seoul shares ended 2.8 percent higher on Friday, fuelled by
gains in large-cap stocks including Samsung Electronics
, but the index still posted its biggest weekly
percentage loss in seven weeks, hit by Italian debt woes.
>Hyundai Motors Co said it would offer a lifetime
warranty and cut the price of its Sonata Hybrid to boost sales.
>Samsung Group said it would embark on a major
year-end restructuring drive, cutting the number of employees in
its financial arms, rotating CEOs at its electronic units and
merging Samsung LED and Samsung Mobile Display into Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, all to prepare the conglomerate
for the next decade.
>The new Google TV 2.0 manufactured by LG Electronics Inc
will be unveiled in January 2012 at the Consumer
Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
