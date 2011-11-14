SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares opened 1.4 percent higher on Monday after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and lifted Wall Street shares.

Gains were led by large cap bank and technology issues, with LG Display up 3.4 percent and KB Financial Group rising 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.49 percent at 1,891.29 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)