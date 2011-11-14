BANGKOK Nov 14 Thai Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl :

* Expects higher 2011 net profit than last year due to more power plants, company president Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters, adding it would also depend on power usage in the fourth quarter after flooding in Thailand

* Plans to spend 12 billion baht ($389.6 million) next year for continuing investment projects and mergers

* Includes plan to buy two power plants overseas in 2012

* On Monday, the company posted a 1.95 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 1.23 billion baht.

($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)