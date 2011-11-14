BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Bharti, Honeywell plan home security JV - DNA r.reuters.com/tuh94s
Reliance Ind, BP offer to share D-6 infra - Economic Times r.reuters.com/ruh94s
Kingfisher board to consider cutting debt - Economic Times r.reuters.com/quh94s
