The capital goods sector is seeing the biggest upgrades in earnings revisions of all industry groups in Australia tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine over the past 14 days.

This year's consensus EPS estimates for the sector have risen by 5.3 percent on average over the last 14 days versus a decline of 0.5 percent for all the industry groups overall, data shows.

For the same period, analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on RCR Tomlinson, an integrated engineering solutions provider, by 4.4 percent. Out of seven analysts covering the company, two upgraded their earnings estimates this month.

Technically, the stock's 20-day simple moving average crossed over its 50-day moving average this month, a bullish sign.

On Monday, the shares rose 7.4 percent to end at A$1.8 in a broader S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.2 percent. The shares have jumped 28 percent over the past 14 days in a flat broader market.

CONTEXT:

RCR Tomlinson, which has clients in the mining, energy, resources and power sectors, received a major engineering, procurement and construction contract for $600 mln from Fortescue on Nov 2.

Out of seven analysts tracking the stock, five have a strong buy recommendation and two rate it a buy. Decmil is one of Tomlinson's competitors. (Reporting by Manik Narula; Editing by Anshuman Daga)