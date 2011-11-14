(Agency corrects the version issued on 10 November 2011 to correctly state the issuer's bank loan limits.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Gayatri Suitings Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings are constrained by the intense competition in the textile industry and Gayatri's five-year-long track record of high net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDA) and low interest coverage. Fitch expects net leverage to increase to 6.02x in FY12 (end-March) from 5x in FY11 (FY10: 5.78x) and interest cover to fall below 2x (FY10: 2.21x) on account of the company's planned debt-led capex.

The ratings, however, draw strength from Gayatri's 25 years of experience in the textile industry and the substantial growth of 70% yoy in its revenue to INR465m in FY11. Further, the company's operating EBITDA margin, though declined, was comfortable at 14.45% in FY11 (FY10: 17.88%).

Negative rating action may result from a sustained fall in Gayatri's operating profitability and/ or a sudden increase in its working capital requirements resulting in net leverage exceeding 7x. Conversely, positive rating action may result from consistent revenue growth coupled with stable EBITDA margins leading to net leverage falling below 5x.

Established in 1986, Gayatri manufactures textiles including synthetic yarn. In FY11, the company had an EBITDA of INR67m (FY10: INR45.70m).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Gayatri's bank loans as follows:

- INR130m fund-based working capital limit: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR25.1m non-fund based limit: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR297.9m term loan: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'