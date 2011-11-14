India's Jet Airways has the highest debt to equity ratio in the troubled airlines sector, followed by Kingfisher Airlines and Spicejet, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Kingfisher's long-term debt to equity ratio is 2.9, suggesting its long-term debt is nearly 3 times its equity compared with Jet's 4.1 and Spicejet's 0.08.

Kingfisher's stock was the second-most actively traded on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, with more than 23 million shares traded versus average daily volume of 4.1 million shares over the past 30 days.

StarMine dataset on airlines: r.reuters.com/tyj94s

CONTEXT:

Kingfisher ended up 9 percent on the National bourse on expectations the company would consider proposals to more than halve its $1.3 billion debt, after its shares tumbled as much as 18 percent on Friday.

Kingfisher has become one of the main casualties of high fuel costs and a fierce price war between a handful of airlines (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)