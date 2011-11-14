India's Jet Airways has the highest debt to equity
ratio in the troubled airlines sector, followed by Kingfisher
Airlines and Spicejet, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
Kingfisher's long-term debt to equity ratio is 2.9,
suggesting its long-term debt is nearly 3 times its equity
compared with Jet's 4.1 and Spicejet's 0.08.
Kingfisher's stock was the second-most actively traded on
the National Stock Exchange on Monday, with more than 23 million
shares traded versus average daily volume of 4.1 million shares
over the past 30 days.
StarMine dataset on airlines: r.reuters.com/tyj94s
CONTEXT:
Kingfisher ended up 9 percent on the National bourse on
expectations the company would consider proposals to more than
halve its $1.3 billion debt, after its shares tumbled as much as
18 percent on Friday.
Kingfisher has become one of the main casualties of high fuel
costs and a fierce price war between a handful of airlines
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)