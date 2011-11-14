BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 22
November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development(EBRD)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.87
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.95 bp over
the CT5
Payment Date November 17, 2011
Lead Manager(s) London
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 bln
when fungible
ISIN US29874QCB86
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
NEW YORK, June 13 J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly $567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors.