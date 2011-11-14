Nov 14 Netlist Inc said it signed deals with Hewlett Packard Co and International Business Machines Corp to make its flagship product HyperCloud memory system compatible with their servers.

The company's shares rose 15 percent in extended trade, following the announcement. They closed at at $2.35 on Monday on Nasdaq.

The deal with IBM is non-exclusive, while the HP agreement is exclusive for a period of time, Netlist said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)