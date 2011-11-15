(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson
Reuters publication, on Nov. 12.)
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - India is still on track to welcome
its first credit default swaps before the end of this year, but
few observers expect a swift take-up owing to onerous
restrictions on the use of the new product.
A lack of infrastructure related to monitoring, reporting
and valuation, as well as the need for regulatory clarification
and weak bankruptcy laws, are also denting hopes for rapid
growth.
In May this year, India's central bank published guidelines
for market makers in CDS - insurance-like contracts that protect
against default and restructuring - to help widen participation
in the derivatives product.
The launch date, postponed from end-October due to
infrastructure delays, is now expected to be end-November or
December, but a quiet beginning is expected.
"We expect the RBI to take a step-by-step approach. They do
not wish to see the market become too big too quickly," said
Hong Kong-based Keith Noyes, regional director, Asia Pacific, at
the International Swaps & Derivatives Association, an industry
body.
"Currently, the Indian market is only prepared for trading
on a clean basis because of operational issues surrounding
margining. If the RBI removes bilateral margining requirements,
we could see the first onshore Indian CDS trade in late
November/December."
India has tailor-made its own version of the product to suit
its credit markets and commercial markets, similar to the
approach China has taken.
Last November, China launched its own version of CDS, dubbed
"credit risk mitigation" instruments. These CRMs are based on
specific bond or loan transactions and are designed to
discourage speculative trading - a feature of CDS in more
developed markets.
India has also taken similar precautions to match protection
buying to the amount and tenor of outstanding bonds. Naked CDS
protection - or CDS purchases without an eligible underlying
security - will not be allowed.
"If participants are permitted to purchase CDS without
having the underlying risk exposure, there could be huge
build-up of positions, resulting in a scenario where the amount
of protection purchased is higher than the total bonds
outstanding," the working group the central bank entrusted to
finalise the operational framework said in a report.
"Such a position, if concentrated among a handful of
participants, can have systemic implications and build up of
risks."
Other restrictions will limit the participation of foreign
investors.
"At the moment, only banks can sell protection, whereas, in
markets like the US, the sellers would include hedge funds,
insurance companies, and asset managers," said ISDA's Noyes.
Only banks, primary dealers, non-banking finance companies and
institutions will be allowed to sell protection - with RBI's
permission.
"Although RBI's guidelines allow insurance companies and
mutual funds to be sellers, this is subject to their respective
regulators [IRDA and SEBI] permitting them to do so. This is not
likely to happen until the market has become a bit more
developed," said Noyes.
BOOST FOR CORPORATE DEBT?
However, CDS volumes will be further restricted by a
corporate bond market, which is overwhelmingly dominated by
paper from quasi-government entities.
"The vast majority of the Indian corporate debt market
comprises bonds from state banks and quasi-government entities.
The rest comprises mostly debt from high investment-grade
corporate borrowers, where the motivation of the bondholder to
buy CDS protection is low," said Deep Mukherjee, a director at
Fitch Ratings.
He said the volume of medium to low investment-grade
corporate bonds in India was insignificant, but the availability
of CDS protection could help it grow substantially.
"While availability of CDS will be an enabling factor for
growth of the debt market, this alone would have a limited
impact if Indian bankruptcy laws do not evolve further so as to
support recovery rates and recovery timelines comparable to
global standards," he said.
Market volumes will also receive a significant boost if CDS
contracts are extended to loans, which are significantly more
popular than bonds among corporate borrowers.
Indian banks hold Rs41trn (US$820bn) in all loans, according
to the Reserve Bank of India's latest weekly statistical data on
November 4. Outstanding Indian corporate debt is estimated at
Rs8.9trn, according to SEBI.
However, introducing these contracts is not feasible at the
moment because of lack of standardisation in loan documents.
Still, there are other more fundamental issues, such as
operational clarity with respect to capital relief for the CDS
buyer and CDS valuation for mark to market requirements, in the
CDS seller's books.
The precise format of the CDS contract with respect to
Indian market also needs to be agreed upon by the market
participants and the regulator. In absence of these details,
there are unlikely to be a lot of CDS transactions.
"Hypothetically, the market volumes could be sky high, but,
for the next one to two years, I will be surprised if it is
anything more than miniscule," said Fitch's Mukherjee.