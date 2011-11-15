(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Nov. 12.)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - India is still on track to welcome its first credit default swaps before the end of this year, but few observers expect a swift take-up owing to onerous restrictions on the use of the new product.

A lack of infrastructure related to monitoring, reporting and valuation, as well as the need for regulatory clarification and weak bankruptcy laws, are also denting hopes for rapid growth.

In May this year, India's central bank published guidelines for market makers in CDS - insurance-like contracts that protect against default and restructuring - to help widen participation in the derivatives product.

The launch date, postponed from end-October due to infrastructure delays, is now expected to be end-November or December, but a quiet beginning is expected.

"We expect the RBI to take a step-by-step approach. They do not wish to see the market become too big too quickly," said Hong Kong-based Keith Noyes, regional director, Asia Pacific, at the International Swaps & Derivatives Association, an industry body.

"Currently, the Indian market is only prepared for trading on a clean basis because of operational issues surrounding margining. If the RBI removes bilateral margining requirements, we could see the first onshore Indian CDS trade in late November/December."

India has tailor-made its own version of the product to suit its credit markets and commercial markets, similar to the approach China has taken.

Last November, China launched its own version of CDS, dubbed "credit risk mitigation" instruments. These CRMs are based on specific bond or loan transactions and are designed to discourage speculative trading - a feature of CDS in more developed markets.

India has also taken similar precautions to match protection buying to the amount and tenor of outstanding bonds. Naked CDS protection - or CDS purchases without an eligible underlying security - will not be allowed.

"If participants are permitted to purchase CDS without having the underlying risk exposure, there could be huge build-up of positions, resulting in a scenario where the amount of protection purchased is higher than the total bonds outstanding," the working group the central bank entrusted to finalise the operational framework said in a report.

"Such a position, if concentrated among a handful of participants, can have systemic implications and build up of risks."

Other restrictions will limit the participation of foreign investors.

"At the moment, only banks can sell protection, whereas, in markets like the US, the sellers would include hedge funds, insurance companies, and asset managers," said ISDA's Noyes. Only banks, primary dealers, non-banking finance companies and institutions will be allowed to sell protection - with RBI's permission.

"Although RBI's guidelines allow insurance companies and mutual funds to be sellers, this is subject to their respective regulators [IRDA and SEBI] permitting them to do so. This is not likely to happen until the market has become a bit more developed," said Noyes.

BOOST FOR CORPORATE DEBT?

However, CDS volumes will be further restricted by a corporate bond market, which is overwhelmingly dominated by paper from quasi-government entities.

"The vast majority of the Indian corporate debt market comprises bonds from state banks and quasi-government entities. The rest comprises mostly debt from high investment-grade corporate borrowers, where the motivation of the bondholder to buy CDS protection is low," said Deep Mukherjee, a director at Fitch Ratings.

He said the volume of medium to low investment-grade corporate bonds in India was insignificant, but the availability of CDS protection could help it grow substantially.

"While availability of CDS will be an enabling factor for growth of the debt market, this alone would have a limited impact if Indian bankruptcy laws do not evolve further so as to support recovery rates and recovery timelines comparable to global standards," he said.

Market volumes will also receive a significant boost if CDS contracts are extended to loans, which are significantly more popular than bonds among corporate borrowers.

Indian banks hold Rs41trn (US$820bn) in all loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest weekly statistical data on November 4. Outstanding Indian corporate debt is estimated at Rs8.9trn, according to SEBI.

However, introducing these contracts is not feasible at the moment because of lack of standardisation in loan documents.

Still, there are other more fundamental issues, such as operational clarity with respect to capital relief for the CDS buyer and CDS valuation for mark to market requirements, in the CDS seller's books.

The precise format of the CDS contract with respect to Indian market also needs to be agreed upon by the market participants and the regulator. In absence of these details, there are unlikely to be a lot of CDS transactions.

"Hypothetically, the market volumes could be sky high, but, for the next one to two years, I will be surprised if it is anything more than miniscule," said Fitch's Mukherjee.