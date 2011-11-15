HONG KONG Nov 15 International fund management company Neuberger Berman Group said on Tuesday it has raised about $720 million for a global fund for investment in private equity funds.

"We see attractive investment opportunities in private equity in the coming years," the company said in a press release, adding that the fund of funds will invest in buyouts, distressed and venture capital funds globally.

Since January 2010, Neuberger Berman has raised over $1.5 billion in private equity fund of funds.

Neuberger Berman said it managed approximately $17 billion in alternatives assets for institutional and individual investors as of the end of September. The company invests in private equity funds as well as hedge funds. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)