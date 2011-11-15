Nov 15 Shares of Netlist Inc (NLST.O) jumped nearly 50 percent after the computer memory system maker said it signed deals with Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N).

Netlist, valued at $60 million, will make its flagship HyperCloud memory system compatible with HP and IBM servers. [ID:nL3E7ME26M]

Analysts at Needham & Co said the deals bolster confidence in Netlist's outlook for the next year as they expect the company to ship the new server chipset and systems products in large volumes in the first quarter.

They raised their price target on the Netlist stock to $4.50 from $2.75.

Netlist, which designs and manufactures memory subsystems for the server and communications markets, expects revenue to increase 50-100 percent in 2012, with majority of the growth weighted towards the second half, it said in an earnings call last week.

Shares of the Irvine, California-based company rose to $3.51 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $2.35 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((rachana.khanzode@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachana.khanzode.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NETLIST/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.