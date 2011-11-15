China Jan-May property investment rises 8.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 22, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.544
Yield 2.473 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161 bp
Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0707700919
