SEOUL Nov 16 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, with gains led by refiners and automakers including S-Oil and Hyundai Motor.

GS Holdings climbed 0.95 percent after news GS Caltex, owned by GS Holdings, has successfully received numerous bids for a major stake in its unit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 1,898.29 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)