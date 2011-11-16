BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Insurance appoints Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi as chairman
* Vice-chairman Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi appointed as new chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2szqP4s) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL Nov 16 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, with gains led by refiners and automakers including S-Oil and Hyundai Motor.
GS Holdings climbed 0.95 percent after news GS Caltex, owned by GS Holdings, has successfully received numerous bids for a major stake in its unit.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 1,898.29 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Vice-chairman Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi appointed as new chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2szqP4s) Further company coverage: )
SHANGHAI, June 14 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday, lagging a record run in Wall Street, as investors waited for more clues from the Federal Reserve on future U.S. policy after an expected interest rate rise later in the day.