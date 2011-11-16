MUMBAI Nov 16 India's IDBI Bank, acting through its Dubai International Financial Centre branch, has priced a debut renminbi-denominated and renminbi-settled bond in Hong Kong.

The three-year deal was eventually priced at 4.5 percent, same as final guidance but revised down from 4.625 percent area at launch. The issue size was set at CNY 650 million ($101 million) up from an initial CNY 500 million.

The orderbook closed at around CNY900m with more than 20 accounts involved.

This is the first Dim Sum bond from an Indian issuer. IDBI has a Baa3 rating from Moody's and BBB- from S&P, both with stable outlooks, and similar ratings are expected for the new bonds.

There is a change of control clause allowing investors to put the bonds at 100 if the Indian Government reduces its stake in IDBI to below 50 percent and the bank's ratings are downgraded. The government now owns 65.13 percent of the lender. HSBC is the sole bookrunner.

