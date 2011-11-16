(Adds Manroland, ExxonMobil, Kelly Services and others)

** Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target Macarthur Coal, allowing the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).

** Apartment landlord Equity Residential has emerged as the lead bidder to buy a 53 percent stake in rival Archstone and has offered more than $2.5 billion in cash and stock for the deal, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

** ConocoPhillips plans to sell its interest in two U.S. pipeline companies for $2 billion as part of its strategy to shed assets it no longer considers strategic. In addition Conoco will sell its stake in the Seaway Crude Pipeline Co to a unit of Enbridge Inc.

** Plains All American Pipeline LP said takeover target SemGroup Corp must defer the IPO of its limited partnership until it starts talks on Plains' unsolicited $1 billion bid.

** China's Shandong Gold Group, the parent of Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd and a big gold producer, has made a $1 billion offer to acquire Brazil's Jaguar Mining Inc , two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

** ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its Swiss fuel supply business, Esso Schweiz, to Azeri national oil company SOCAR, giving the Caspian energy power access to end-users in Europe.

** Broker INTL FCStone has agreed to acquire the ring dealing seat on the London Metal Exchange formerly held by MF Global, industry sources said.

** Fifth Third Bancorp will look more closely at buying rival banks in 2012 as one way to use its excess capital, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Poston said.

** Alta Ventures Mexico sold its stake in Rhomobile to Motorola Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.

** Kelly Services Inc said it acquired TradiçãO Tecnologia E ServiçOs Ltda, a top national service provider in Brazil.

** Italian utility Enel is pursuing upstream stakes in several gas liquefaction projects in the Atlantic Basin, both as a buyer and an investor, citing global growth in demand and misguided policies that have endangered Europe's access to gas.

** Talks about joint power production ventures between Russia's Gazprom and German utility RWE could be extended beyond the end of the year, RWE and Gazprom said on Wednesday.

** German printing machinery maker Manroland may be on its way to getting a new owner soon, two people familiar with the plans said. The sources told Reuters an investor from Europe who is in the field of machine engineering sector wants to acquire Manroland.

** Philips Electronics' planned sale of its loss-making television business to a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed TPV Technology Ltd may be cancelled if the operations' performance "materially" worsens, a Dutch newspaper said on Wednesday.

** Mitsubishi Corp will buy U.S. investment adviser PCG Asset Management as it moves to bolster its pension advisory services in Japan, the Nikkei business newspaper said on its website.

** Terzetto Capital bought more than 8.7 million shares in Yanlord Land Group, raising its stake to 5.1 percent from 4.65 percent, the Singapore-listed Chinese developer said in a regulatory filing.

** Western Digital is set to win EU regulatory approval to acquire Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business after agreeing to sell some operations to alleviate competition concerns, two persons familiar with the case said.

** The chief executive of UniCredit, whose market capitalisation has shrunk to 14 billion euros, ruled out the bank becoming a takeover target, he said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

** Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank, which counts Deutsche Bank among its shareholders, is seeking the potential sale of its business and has reached out to several regional players to gauge interest, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Qatar Telecom has acquired a further 7.45 percent of StarHub, Singapore's second biggest telecom company, through its Asia Mobile Holdings joint venture with Singapore Technologies Telemedia.

** South Korea's GS Engineering & Construction said it has bought Spanish builder Obrascon Huarte Lain's environmental unit Inima for 231 million euros.

** Nutreco, the Dutch animal and fish feed producer, said it would sell part of its north European feed business, paving the way for acquisitions in emerging markets where it expects rising incomes to drive demand for meat, fish and dairy produce.

** State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) plans to pick advisers next month to sell its 9.9 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Sucrogen, the Australia-based sugar unit of Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd, said on Wednesday it agreed to buy the assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association for A$120 million.

** U.S.-listed software company iGate said on Wednesday it plans to delist shares of its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems to obtain full ownership of the company and intends to fund the acquisition of the shares through debt.

** Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud will buy Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic.

** TradeStation Group Inc said it had agreed to buy U.S. forex brokerage IBFX Holdings LLC.

** JSM Indochina sold its Phnom Penh properties for $33.7 million.

** Ameristar Casinos Inc said it had agreed to buy a 41-acre casino resort development site in Springfield, Massachusetts for for $16 million.

** Conmed Healthcare Management Inc said it had terminated its merger agreement with Ayelet Investments LLC and agreed to pay a termination fee of $2.3 million.

** Providence Equity Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm, is looking at buying Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the owner of Toronto's NHL and NBA sports teams, according to a report by the Toronto Star newspaper.

** Trifast PLC said it has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Power Steel and Electro-plating Works Sdn Bhd, a private Malaysian company which manufactures and distributes industrial fastenings, for Malaysian Ringgit 73.6 million.

