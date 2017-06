Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 14, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 14 Jun 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices