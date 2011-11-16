* Adds to be across all formats, mostly by takeovers
* In regular talks with banks, potential partners on M&A
* Sees Japan growth continuing, accelerating in Q4
(Adds further details)
By James Topham
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Japanese arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart (WMT.N) is planning to add 20 stores across
various formats next year to capitalise on its rising profits in
the country, its top executive said.
Walmart Japan Holdings President and CEO Steve Dacus also
told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday that he was
in regular discussions with potential partners and banks about
acquisitions after a series of revamps helped to turn the
business profitable.
"Now we've got a pretty successful business model, and
frankly our supermarkets in particular have been really
successful, with really good returns, really good performance,
so we want to start expanding that as rapidly as we can," Dacus
said.
The new openings will include all of its formats, which
range from Seiyu food stores and general merchandise stores to
Wakana delis, although most of the new Seiyu outlets will be
food stores, with the sweet spot in the 1,000 to 2,000 square
metre range, he said.
The company, which competes with
market leaders Seven & I Holdings (3382.T) and Aeon Co (8267.T)
in Japan, prefers taking over available retail space to
building new space, he added.
Wal-Mart, which had 415 retail outlets in Japan at the end
of October, first took a stake in Seiyu in 2002 and through a
series of steps made the Japanese retailer a wholly owned
subsidiary by 2008.
Wal-Mart's strategy initially did not agree with
Japanese customers, who tend to associate discount prices with
low quality, and the U.S. retailer's systems did not work well
in Japan's complicated retail networks.
But by shifting away from weekly specials to everyday
low prices, increasing productivity in areas such as backroom
receiving and on the sales floor, the retailer has seen profits
grow in recent years , even as consumer
sentiment deteriorate s.
In the third quarter, same-store sales rose
approximately 1.9 percent, store traffic edged up 0.4 percent
and the amount consumers spent grew 1.5 percent in Japan.
Dacus, who assumed his position in June after stints in
Wal-Mart's international division and Sam's Club warehouse
chain, said he saw those trends continuing and even accelerating
since the start of the fourth quarter.
"The fact that we are widely recognized as
low - price leader among big supermarkets
works to our advantage," Decus said, maintaining
sales momentum despite weak
employment growth and declining household income.
On Tuesday, parent group Wal-Mart posted quarterly
profit below expectations as efforts to absorb rising food costs
for its stressed U.S. shoppers and spending on its e-commerce
business weighed on profitability, though
U.S. sales rose. [ID:nN1E7AE055]
M&A
Decus declined to say whether Wal-Mart would be
interested in buy ing the
Japan ese stores that British
supermarket Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) has
put up for sale . [ID:nL4E7K11SO]
While the world's largest retailer is looking at all
retail formats to expand in Japan, Dacus said he favored
supermarkets for future acquisitions as well as regional
Japanese supermarkets for tie-up targets.
"I do think there is a lot we can learn from these
smaller regional chains , and those might be
some good areas for us to partner with as we go into new areas
in particular," he said.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Will
Waterman)
((james.topham@thomsonreuters.com)(+813 6441 1858)(Reuters
Messaging: james.topham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: WAL MART/JAPAN
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.